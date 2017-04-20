Authorities investigating Hampton County homicide

Hampton County (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Hampton County.

We’re told it happened Wednesday morning on Stanley Loop Road. Two victims were found shot at the scene. Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Michael Stanley was found dead inside a residence and 30-year-old Gregory Kyle Stanley was found outside the home. We’re told Stanley was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

No word on a suspect or suspects at this time.

If you have any information on the murder case, contact the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 914-2200.