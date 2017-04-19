Wall Street Journal, other sources report Fox News ready to axe O’Reilly

(NBC) – Fox News has reportedly decided its star Bill O’Reilly must leave the network amid mounting sexual harassment claims.

O’Reilly will leave the network before he returns from vacation on April 24, according to New York Magazine, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the discussion.

The Wall Street Journal – owned by Rupert Murdoch, who also owns Fox News – also reports the network is “preparing to cut ties” with the presenter.

According to the Associated Press, there was no immediate response from O’Reilly’s bosses Wednesday to escalating reports that the Fox News Channel personality will lose his job following accusations he had harassed women.

Meanwhile, on vacation in Rome Wednesday, O’Reilly shook Pope Francis’ hand

The future of Fox’s ratings king had grown uncertain as reports swirled that the network was preparing to sever its relationship with him, but it appears that Rupert Murdoch, CEO of Fox News’ parent company 21st Century Fox, has greenlighted the axing of the network’s biggest star.

The news follows reporting by the New York Times that disclosed Bill O’Reilly and 21st Century Fox had settled multiple sexual harassment complaints against the network’s top anchor over the years for a total of $13 million.

Now what remains is managing how that departure will unfold.

Protesters had called for O’Reilly’s resignation, and dozens of advertisers left his show in the ensuing backlash.

The company will hold a regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday. While it’s conceivable the host’s situation could be discussed, the meeting’s agenda is not public.

“Bill O’Reilly has been subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America,” said his attorney Marc Kasowitz in a statement released Tuesday night.

“This law firm has uncovered evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly for political and financial reasons. That evidence will be put forth shortly and it is irrefutable.”

O’Reilly denies the merits of the claims, according to 21st Century Fox. In a statement, O’Reilly said the settlements were made to “put to rest any controversies to spare my children.”