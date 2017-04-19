TRAFFIC UPDATE: Woods Memorial Bridge Work

The Beaufort bridge, badly damaged in accident, will undergo repairs Wednesday night

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published:

An accident early Tuesday morning will lead to massive repairs and traffic trouble Wednesday night.

The Beaufort bridge was badly damaged when a truck hit the guardrail and flipped over about 1am Tuesday. The driver had to be pulled from the truck by the “jaws of life” and was taken to Beaufort Memorial with “significant” injuries.

South Carolina DOT says the truck did significant damage to the concrete wall and guardrail. DOT made temporary repairs Tuesday afternoon, but more work is needed.

Crews will be on the bridge working from 9pm Wednesday to 5:30am Thursday.

The bridge will be down to one lane, and could be closed completely at points during the night. DOt is recommending drivers avoid the bridge if at all possible.

