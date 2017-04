Subtropical depression 1 formed earlier today… and poses no threat to land.

At 11pm… the center of the depression is located at 33.2 north… 39.3 west… or about 765 miles WSW of the Azores.

Max winds are 35 mph… and the system is moving northeast at 12 mph.

A subtropical depression is a depression showing both tropical and extratropical characteristics… meaning it is not truly tropical.

The system is expected to be absorbed by a larger extratropical storm in a day or so.