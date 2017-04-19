Sexual Assault Suspect Wanted in St Helena Island

Beaufort County Sheriff’s need your help to find a sexual assault suspect.

Investigators say the crime happened last night on Club Bridge Road on St Helena Island.

Investigators say a man walked to the front door fo a home and asked to do yard work for the victim.

She refused and he appeared to leave, but then he came back later, got into the house through an open door, pulled a gun and assaulted her at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a slender african-american man wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

Sheriff’s investigators say he may live in the area.

If you have any information on this case, call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or SC Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.