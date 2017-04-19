Savannah Children’s Museum to Celebrate 5th Birthday with Free Event

SAVANNAH, GA – April 19, 2017 – Savannah Children’s Museum will host their 5th Birthday Celebration on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 10 am to 4 pm. The event will take place at 655 Louisville Rd., Savannah, GA 31401 and will be free for the public to attend.

The Savannah community is invited to enjoy a day of family fun with Coastal Heritage Society staff and our partners sharing engaging programs and activities. The Dark Shark- Taco Attack! food truck and Savannah Square Pops will be on site to help us kick off the occasion with some tasty snacks for purchase.

Guests can also get a first look at “Ships Ahoy!” Savannah Children’s Museum’s new STEAM based nautical exhibit that teaches children about navigation, ship technology, and visual perspective.

“Savannah Children’s Museum is excited to share this important milestone with the community, while showcasing the many programs and outreach initiatives that have grown throughout the past five years,” said Jessica Paterson, Operations Supervisor at Savannah Children’s Museum. “We hope families can join in on the fun and celebrate our accomplishments with us!”

In addition to programming about Savannah Children’s Museum’s educational initiatives, there will be special benefits available to Coastal Heritage Society members. All members will receive 20% off of regularly priced items in the Georgia State Railroad Museum and Savannah Children’s Museum gift shop and members who renew or join at the event will receive an extra two months added to their membership for free. Additionally, we will be raffling for a one-year CHS Household membership and tickets will cost $1 each.

Savannah Children’s Museum was unveiled in 2012 as an adaptive reuse project in the old Central of Georgia Railway Carpentry Shop in downtown Savannah. The entirely outdoor museum features over a dozen programs and exhibits designed to expand the imaginations of children, including an Exploration Maze, a Reading Nook and a Sensory Garden. For more information about this event, please contact: Holly Elliott at helliott@chsgeorgia.org.

About Coastal Heritage Society

The mission of Coastal Heritage Society is to provide educational experiences to the public through the preservation and presentation of the historic cultural resources in coastal Georgia and adjacent regions. Coastal Heritage Society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1975 which operates five historic museums including Georgia State Railroad Museum, Savannah Children’s Museum, Savannah History Museum, Old Fort Jackson and Pin Point Heritage Museum.