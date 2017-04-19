S.C. stripper shot on job to get new hearing to determine damages

Columbia (AP) – The quibbling continues over how much a South Carolina stripper should be compensated after being shot while on the job.

The state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday LeAndra Lewis should get a new hearing before the Workers’ Compensation Commission to determine her damages.

The high court in 2015 ruled Lewis was an employee of the Boom Boom Room Studio 54 and not an independent contractor, thereby making her eligible for compensation following a 2008 shooting at the club. The justices left it to the state board to determine how much Lewis should get.

The court said Wednesday the commission didn’t present enough evidence about how it reached the decision to award Lewis $75 a week.