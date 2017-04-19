Report: Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News

Published:
Bill O'Reilly
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. Swedes are finding themselves puzzled by representations of their country in the U.S. after a prominent Fox News program featured a "Swedish defense and national security advisor" who's unknown to the country's military and foreign-affairs officials. The Swedish Defense Ministry and Foreign Office told a Swedish newspaper they knew nothing of him. Fox News commentator O'Reilly convened an on-air faceoff Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, over Swedish immigration and crime between a Swedish newspaper reporter and a man identified on screen and verbally as a "Swedish defense and national security advisor," Nils Bildt. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

New York (NBC/AP) – NBC is reporting that Bill O’Reilly has reportedly been axed from Fox News.

O’Reilly will leave the network before he returns from vacation on April 24th, according to New York Magazine, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the discussion.

The future of Fox’s ratings king had grown uncertain as reports swirled that the network was preparing to sever its relationship with him, but it appears that Rupert Murdoch, CEO of Fox News’ parent company 21st Century Fox, has greenlighted moving on from the network’s biggest star.

Now what remains is managing how that departure will unfold.

Through three days of Bill O’Reilly’s vacation, his show’s viewership declined by more than 25 percent in the hands of substitutes Dana Perino, Eric Bolling and Greg Gutfeld.

