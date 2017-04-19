Report: Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News

New York (NBC/AP) – NBC is reporting that Bill O’Reilly has reportedly been axed from Fox News.

O’Reilly will leave the network before he returns from vacation on April 24th, according to New York Magazine, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the discussion.

The future of Fox’s ratings king had grown uncertain as reports swirled that the network was preparing to sever its relationship with him, but it appears that Rupert Murdoch, CEO of Fox News’ parent company 21st Century Fox, has greenlighted moving on from the network’s biggest star.

Now what remains is managing how that departure will unfold.

Through three days of Bill O’Reilly’s vacation, his show’s viewership declined by more than 25 percent in the hands of substitutes Dana Perino, Eric Bolling and Greg Gutfeld.