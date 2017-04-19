Police seek suspect in burglary, sexual assault on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (Beaufort County Sheriffs Office) – Just after 6 p.m. yesterday, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Club Bridge Road in St. Helena Island regarding a report of burglary and sexual assault. The victim said an unknown African-American male subject came to her front door and asked if she needed any yard work done. She declined and thought the subject left, but he then entered her residence through an unsecured door. The subject presented a handgun, sexually assaulted her and left the residence on foot.

The subject was described as tall with a slender build, in his 20s, wearing dark pants and an off-white shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Jason Malphrus at 843-255-3426 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. Additional information will be released when available.