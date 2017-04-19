Update: Police offer reward for information on man murdered in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, GA – (WSAV) Glynn County police are offering a reward for information on the murder of Daniel Lee Gilliam, age 30, who was murdered at his home. According to the Glynn County Police, officers responded to a 911 call of a person shot at 137 Simon Drive in Brunswick on April 12.

When officers arrived, they found Gilliam in the yard with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System where he was pronounced dead.

If you have information on this murder, call David Moore at 912-279-2905 or Criminal Investigations at 912-554-7802.