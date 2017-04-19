Our Hometown: Asian Cultural Festival this weekend at Armstrong State University

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor

 

It’s one of the south’s largest Asian celebrations!

Armstrong State University and the City of Savannah’s Department of Cultural Affairs will present the 2017 Savannah Asian Cultural Festival this Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. 

All events will take place at Armstrong’s campus on Abercorn St.

The  free festival brings the continent of Asia to coastal Georgia, celebrates the rich diversity of the area and features unique cultures, cuisine, live performances and more!

For more information, visit: armstrong.edu

