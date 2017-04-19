Officer honored by state for heroics from August incident

By Published:

GARDEN CITY, Ga. – One local officer received a high recognition from this state earlier this week.  Garden City officer David Dess was honored for his heroic action by state representative Bill Hitchens.

Last August, Dess jumped in a burning car at an El Cheapo in Garden City to move it away from gas pumps.

Police Chief David Lyons nominated him for the 200 Club Valor Award for his actions and Hitchens stepped in.

“He wanted to do the presentation in front of council,” Lyons said. “So, he came to council Monday night  and presented Officer Dess with a house resolution honoring him.”

Dess saved more than a dozen lives that day including a puppy.

