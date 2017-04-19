News 3 investigates ‘issues’ behind Savannah’s 911 call center

SAVANNAH, Ga. – It’s safe to call it the most famous phone number in America.

911 has been in use since 1967. Through the decades millions of American have used 911 in case of emergencies. Alana Grosse called 911 from her Burnside Island home on December 13th, her husband’s birthday.

“Talking about it just makes me so anxious still,” Grosse said.

The family was enjoying a relaxing evening at home. The two boys, Asher and Ames, were playing in the den. Ames has Apraxia, a motor speech disorder. Suddenly he looked at them in distress.

“Oh my gosh, he got Asher’s toy”

Ames was choking.

“His face was turning purple. It was very scary,” Grosse said.

Drew Grosse sprung into action.

“He started patting him on the back and eventually it got to where he wasn’t making any noise at all and he said, “Alana call 911.”

Frantic, Alana reached for their landline and dialed 911.

“The phone just rang and rang and rang and rang and no one picked up,” Alana said.

For 44 seconds she stayed on the line, hoping someone would answer.

“Please don’t let him die from choking, because 911 isn’t answering,” Grosse said.

After what seemed like a lifeline, “I saw Drew just collapse and exhaled and finally said, “Thank God.”

Drew was able to retrieve the ball from Ames’ throat.

“I was like, ‘Drew, 911 didn’t answer,’ ‘Well, just hang up now,’” Alana said.

Nearly 20 minutes later, the Grosse’s received a phone call.

“Hello? Hello, this is 911. We had received a call from this number, we’re just checking in to make sure everything is okay? Yeah, my son is choking but my husband got it out. So we’re okay. I was a little upset nobody answered though. We’ve just been very busy, ma’am. We’re just checking in with everyone that’s called.”

But for Alana, an apology wasn’t enough.

“The one time we needed to call 911 for a life threatening emergency, it didn’t pan out,” Alana said.

Furious Alana emailed Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez and Police Chief Jack Lumpkin. One response from Hernandez said, “There would be a full report written up and they would look into it and he would get back to me, but I heard back,” Grosse said.

WSAV spent weeks investigating where the report stood.

Lieutenant John Owens is the Savannah 911 Call Center commander.

“This was a situation where there were more calls coming in than people to answer the phone,” Owens said of the Grosse 911 call on December 13th.

63 calls came in to the 911 Center between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. during a 6 person shift. Including the call from Alana Grosse and according to Owens, all of the lines were tied up.

“One phone call was a stroke victim. The 911 dispatcher was on the phone with them for 11 minutes,” Owens said.

The 911 Call Center lies inside the Police Annex. Down a narrow hallway lies the Call Center. Four to six people per shift are primarily responsible for fielding all 911 calls

“Pooler, Garden City, Thunderbolt, Police, Fire, Bloomingdale, all those agencies we both get their 911 calls and we dispatch them their resources,” Owens said.

Four phones in the dispatch center can also be used to answer calls.

In 2016 the savannah call center answered, “87 percent of the time in less than three rings,” Owens said.

This lies slightly below the national average of 90 percent.

“We average around 55-60 thousand calls a month,” Owens said.

If you do the math, more than 7,000 of them exceed those three or more rings.

“So if you stay on the line, the call is going to get answered. It just might not get answered in a time that you’re comfortable with,” Owens said.

If that doesn’t sit well with you, it doesn’t with Lt. Owens either.

“There is a staffing, technology, and a space issue,” he said.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police Major DeVonn Adams sees a foundational problem.

“The bottom line is we’re not staffed adequately up to our staffing authorization,” Major Adams said.

“We’re not sitting here saying we’re perfect. We know we have some challenges to be faced,” he said.

Challenges that have left Alana Grosse feeling helpless.

“I feel like my part was not helping because nobody answered,” Grosse said.

Major Adams says this isn’t the norm.

“We accept responsibility for that and we’re continuing to work diligently to make sure things like this don’t happen again,” Adams said.

That work included, for years, repeated requests for improvements to both Chatham County and the City of Savannah. Currently there in an internal review taking place that can give both entities concrete information to support the need for a new call center and larger staff. Those results are set to be presented on May 2.

“We hope that both governments see this as something of importance and do this in a timely fashion,”

In the meantime, Grosse admits, she’s worried about calling 911 in the future.

“In that moment, “Grosse said. “I might think, “Oh gosh, I hope they answer.”