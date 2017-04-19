New Georgia Southern University mission statement approved

Brunswick (WSAV) – The new mission statement for Georgia Southern University has been approved. News 3 was in Brunswick this morning as Georgia Board of Regents officials assembled at the College of Coastal Georgia. The vote concerning the statement passed unanimously.

A meeting will be held Friday, April 21st at Armstrong State University to further update the consolidation process between the two schools.

The full statement is below:

Georgia Southern University is a public comprehensive and Carnegie Doctoral/Research university offering associate, bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees in nationally accredited programs in the liberal arts, sciences, and professional disciplines.

The University provides transformative learning opportunities to meet the needs of a diverse student population through its legacy of commitment to academic excellence and personal attention. Through the shared resources of its multiple locations, the University creates vibrant learning environments that foster an inclusive, student-centered culture of engagement designed to prepare students for lifelong service as scholars, leaders, and responsible stewards of their communities. The University enhances the quality of life and drives economic development in the Coastal Georgia region, the State of Georgia, and beyond by supporting collaborative efforts in technological innovation, scientific advancement, education, health services, artistic creativity, and cultural enrichment. Faculty, staff, and students embrace the values of integrity, civility, kindness, respect, sustainability, citizenship, and social responsibility in every facet of the University.

