Memorial Board agrees to $430M buy out

Savannah, GA (WSAV)- Memorial Health Board Chair Curtis Lewis says that the members have voted to “sell assets of the hospital and the Chatham County Hospital Authority to HSA Hospital Corporation of America. The price is $430 million. He says the agreement preserves important safety net services for at least ten years, pays off money owed to Chatham County and promises additional investment of up to $280 million. Lewis says it is an important deal for the community and preserves Memorial and its services

