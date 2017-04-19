Memorial Board agrees to $430M buy out

It’s a $430 million buy out that the chairs of the Memorial Health Board and the Chatham County Hospital Authority promise will be the best thing moving forward. “I want to see the mission of this hospital continue,” said Curtis Lewis from Memorial Health’s Board.

Wednesday night, Lewis stood with Frank Rossiter from the Hospital Authority and said why selling off the safety net hospital’s assets and property to HCA Hospital Corporation of America, a for profit company located in Nashville is the right thing to do. “I think it’s a very positive thing for the community,” Lewis said. “HCA is a very well respected company in the hospital business. You might call then the Gold Standard.”

Lewis and Rossiter promising that the deal (which they say not only includes the $430 million sale prices but an infusion of $280 million in capitol and projects over a decade) will preserve safety net services. “And that’s in writing that we’re preserving the Trauma 1 (services) and that we’re preserving neonatal services,” said Rossiter. “There’s no question in my mind that we’ve got guarantees for our strategic services.”

Rossiter also said the deal includes other projects and improvements such as the build out of the Children’s Hospital for example.

Memorial has been struggling and has lost about $40 million last year. Lewis and Rossiter say safety net services should be preserved for at least ten years. In addition, a Letter of Intent approved by both the Memorial board members and members of the Hospital Authority says the name will remain Memorial and that HCA assumes most of the staff will be retained.

There’s a lot of work to do, but Rossiter says it’s hoped the sale will be accomplished by fall. Lewis said of HCA “they have the resources, I think this is going to be probably one of the best things that’s ever happened to the healthcare community in this region.”