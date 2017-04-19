Komen young survivor race participant

Educating, engaging, and empowering.

That’s what Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure stands for.

One woman participating in this year’s race is 27-year-old Bryce Ewing.

The retired Army helicopter dispatcher was 23 when I met her 4 years ago.

Pregnant, Bryce found a lump in her breast, but she was not diagnosed with breast cancer until after her son was born.

Here’s why the young survivor is inspired to stay involved.

“I do it for the advocacy you know for myself and for all the other young women out there that may think that they’re invisible like I was you know because no one’s thinking about that at 23 or much later than that.”

Bryce says the real reason people walk, jog, and run at the Komen Race is to help end breast cancer.

“I hope collectively that we send the message obviously of awareness. That in itself I think is a big deal because having all those people, all those supporters, all those survivors you know it should send an overwhelming message to all the bystanders.”

This year’s race is being held this Saturday in Ellis Square.

All money raised stays in our community to help women who do not have insurance and for research.

