Get your House of Strut Records Launch Party details in DoSavannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready to rock out with Savannah glam rockers the Twisty Cats? Come to the FREE concert at the House of Strut!
Plus details on the Komen Race, the Asian Cultural Fest, the BANFF Mountain Film Fest and “The Rite of Swing” annual tribute to Duke Ellington in DoSavannah Magazine.
What: House of Strut Records launch party with Twisty Cats
When: 9 p.m. April 22
Where: House of Strut, 17 W. 41st St.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Info: facebook.com/houseofstrut
What: Savannah Asian Cultural Festival
When: 7:30 p.m. April 21; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 22
Where: Armstrong State University, 11935 Abercorn St.
Cost: Free
Info: armstrong.edu/asianfest
What: Susan G. Komen Savannah Race for the Cure
When: April 22; survivor processional at 7:45 a.m., walk at 8:15 a.m., 5K at 8:30 a.m.
Where: Ellis Square
Registration: Online registration ends April 20; register in person from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 or starting at 6 a.m. April 22
Info: komencoastalgeorgia.org, 912-232-2535
What: 2017 BANFF Mountain Film Festival World Tour
When: 7 p.m. April 21
Where: Lucas Theatre, 32 Abercorn St.
Cost: $12
Info: banffcentre.ca
What: “The Rite of Swing” annual tribute to Duke Ellington with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra and Richie Cole
When: 5-7 p.m. April 23; Benjamin M. Tucker Pavilion
Where: The Club at Savannah Harbor
Cost: Free
Info: facebook.com/CoastalJazzSav