Get your House of Strut Records Launch Party details in DoSavannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ready to rock out with Savannah glam rockers the Twisty Cats? Come to the FREE concert at the House of Strut!

Plus details on the Komen Race, the Asian Cultural Fest, the BANFF Mountain Film Fest and “The Rite of Swing” annual tribute to Duke Ellington in DoSavannah Magazine.

What: House of Strut Records launch party with Twisty Cats

When: 9 p.m. April 22

Where: House of Strut, 17 W. 41st St.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Info: facebook.com/houseofstrut

What: Savannah Asian Cultural Festival

When: 7:30 p.m. April 21; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 22

Where: Armstrong State University, 11935 Abercorn St.

Cost: Free

Info: armstrong.edu/asianfest

What: Susan G. Komen Savannah Race for the Cure

When: April 22; survivor processional at 7:45 a.m., walk at 8:15 a.m., 5K at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Ellis Square

Registration: Online registration ends April 20; register in person from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 or starting at 6 a.m. April 22

Info: komencoastalgeorgia.org, 912-232-2535

What: 2017 BANFF Mountain Film Festival World Tour

When: 7 p.m. April 21

Where: Lucas Theatre, 32 Abercorn St.

Cost: $12

Info: banffcentre.ca

What: “The Rite of Swing” annual tribute to Duke Ellington with the Savannah Jazz Orchestra and Richie Cole

When: 5-7 p.m. April 23; Benjamin M. Tucker Pavilion

Where: The Club at Savannah Harbor

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/CoastalJazzSav