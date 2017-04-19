GBI to take over U.S. Marshals investigation in Effingham County

CLYO, Ga. – Georgia Bureau of Investigation will now take over the Effingham County case after the suspect kills himself while U.S. Marshals try and serve a warrant.

Heavy police presence took over Morgan Green School Road in Clyo, Ga. after U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest a wanted Chatham County person Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was wanted for a vehicular manslaughter case in Chatham County.

U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant, but after calling out the person’s name several times they decided to enter the trailer.

Police said they found the suspect had barricaded themselves and that’s when they heard a gunshot.

Officers backed out and called Savannah-Chatham Swat. U.S. Marshals say this is protocol in barricade situations and Effingham deputies who assisted said they were more than happy to comply.

“To ensure the safety of the officers and the possible suspect inside the house,” Joe Heath, the Effingham County Deputy Sheriff, said. “In today’s world where you just don’t know who you’re dealing with it’s all about the safety.”

The person’s name has not been released. Officers are waiting until the next of kin is notified.

We’ll bring you any updated information on air and online as it becomes available.