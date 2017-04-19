Feral cat fight simmering on Lazaretto Creek

(FORT PULASKI) A fight over feral cats in Chatham County is festering. Volunteers who keep a a watchful eye over dozens of cats near Lazaretto Creek are upset by an effort to move the animals from land that falls under the umbrella of the National Park Service at Fort Pulaski. Many of the dozens of cats once had homes, but irresponsible owners came to this dead end road and dumped them. While they are on the wild side, they are not truly feral cats born in the wild. volunteers make sure they have food and veterinary attention that includes spaying and neutering. But national park service policy labels the cats an invasive species.

People like Nancy Swain, part of a group of people who check in on the cats, do not agree. “Obviously we’re very upset by it. I’ve been feeding these casts for twelve years on and off. They’ve never attacked anyone and pose no threat. They’re good for the environment.” said Swain. “I think this is federal overreach of what is essentially a local issue.” said Steve Johnson, who’s trapped many of the cats to take to a veterinarian for spaying or neutering, before being released back into the marsh near the Lazaretto Fishing Pier. “I think this is federal overreach of what is essentially a local issue.” Johnson said. He adds that many of the people who’ve been caring for the cats are baffled by the action and wonder why there’s a need for a crackdown now, after years of inaction regarding the cats. “We just don’t understand why Fort Pulaski feels the need to do this, when everybody has gotten along OK out here in this immediate area for all this time.” said Johnson.

The Senior Law Enforcement Officer at Fort Pulaski, Eugene Rife, says the cats presence represents violations of county, state, and federal code. in addition, they’re detrimental to the salt-marsh ecosystem. “They’re relying on the environment to survive. So they end up, they end up killing the birds and going after the resources that are there, inside of a national park and regardless of what national park you’re in, that’s illegal. You can’t do that. You can’t bring in a household pet, put it inside a national park and say go forth and be wild. It doesn’t work that way.” said Rife. He says he knows that the people caring for the feral cats are only part of the equation and offers this word of warning to anyone thinking of dropping off any animal on National Park Service lands. “It’d be a mandatory court appearance, so you’d be going to federal court for it. I would not be citing and releasing somebody for that. I’d be writing them a ticket and I’ll see you in court.” Rife said. There is an online petition, started last December, with hundreds of signatures against the relocation of the cats. Chatham County Animal Control is taking the lead in the relocation effort. there is no word about the timetable.

