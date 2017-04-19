Employees feel left out of the plan in city’s new parking proposal

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Changes in hours of enforcement, how meters are priced, and paying on the weekends are all a part of the city’s new parking plan. There’s a lot also to try to mitigate that and persuade drivers to use the parking decks.

Our viewers weighed in and they aren’t happy about those possible changes. The city did poll more than fifteen hundred people before coming up with the plan. We decided to talk to people who work and live downtown about what they think.

“It’s all about money, what’s cheaper,” says Soda Pop Shoppe owner Willie Chavez.

Money is on the minds of the hundreds who work and park in downtown Savannah. Changes to parking rules and fees have mixed reviews.

“It’s a good and bad idea like everything else I think, it’s good because you have employees park on the street and then you don’t have a space for the customers.”

The latest plan in front of city leaders would create three parking zones. The zones will be dictated on the dense parts of downtown. The core area will have parking $2 per hour and outside of that $1 an hour. Then areas out of that say in the Victorian District will remain lenght-of-time based.

Whether or not it will hurt businesses is up for debate, but Chavez thinks downtown workers should get a break.

“Employees and customers are the same but it is worse with employees. The solution would be parking in the garage, give them the employees a cheaper rate so it gives them an incentive.”

Part of the plan would change current rates for decks, making the fees similar to ‘on street’ parking. That would result in some being reduced for certain time frames than they currently are.

As for the hours of enforcement, we heard no support for making people pay on Saturdays.

“It will affect both because you’ll have your servers running in and out of the restaurant trying to make sure they don’t get ticketed for being over on their meter,” says Joseph Payne who is a server at the B&D Burgers along Congress Street.

Payne says that would make it harder for his business, especially on game days when he has a bigger crowd.

Before council moves forward, Payne hopes to see more options with permits or passes for employees and students.

“It’s more oriented to tourists than it is to locals.. Because you’ll have a parking space right over there but it’s like sixteen dollars for an entire day, which is outrageous.”

The city still has to vote on a resolution for the parking changes at their May 11th meeting. According to staff, they will also need to revise the parking ordinance to include the zones. You can educate yourself on the study’s full recommendations to council here.