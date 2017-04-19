Bananas announce new VIP viewing area at Grayson Stadium

The Savannah Bananas and City of Savannah announced the ABR Stadium Club as the latest addition to Historic Grayson Stadium. The private VIP space can accommodate 120 Savannah Bananas fans. It is located near third base and will feature a floor to ceiling glassed-in section and a patio—both offering a great view of the game.

The space was designed by Kelsey Orton, owner and founder of Tennyson Studio, a local interior design company. Upscale amenities include private restrooms, a full bar and a catered buffet each night by local restaurants. As part of their membership, fans receive unlimited food, soft drinks, beer, wine, cocktails and dessert before and during Bananas games.

Jared Orton, President of Savannah Bananas, told WSAV, “We’re introducing the ABR Stadium club this year. All of our reserved seats and packages have been sold out since December, so this is now our new next level reserve seating, totally exclusive seating that we’ll have at Grayson Stadium. It’s indoor, it’s outdoor, totally private, upscale food and drink for everyone that’s in there.”

The work is expected to be completed next month; just in time for the Bananas opening day on June 1.