Announcement expected from Memorial Health Health

The board of directors of Memorial Health has scheduled a meeting for early evening and we’re told following that meeting there should be an announcement that is “positive news.”

Earlier today, the Chatham County Hospital Authority met and approved an agreement it said should be good for “Memorial and its employees.” But members of the Authority provided no details, saying that the agreement is contingent upon the approval of members of Memorial’s board.

In recent months, Memorial (the area’s only safety net hospital) has been seeking a financial partner. Within the past few months, it was announced that the facility had suffered (net) losses of up to $40 million dollars last year. A deal with Novant (a North Carolina hospital company) that would have provided a big infusion of cash fell through last year. After that happened, the hospital board and members of the Authority promised to resolve differences and work together to find a financial solution and or partner. Memorial is also seeking a new CEO.