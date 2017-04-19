A whole new world: Savannah Arts Academy brings Aladdin to stage in full-length ballet

This Friday, Savannah Arts Academy presents the world premier of its original full-length ballet, Aladdin.

Click ‘play’ to hear what SAA Dance Department Chair, Julian Jernigan, and Jameson Burke, who plays Aladdin, have to say about the production.

More details:

Savannah Arts Academy’s Dance Department presents Aladdin, April 21st @ 7pm, April 22nd @ 2pm and 7pm, and April 23rd @ 2pm. $5 matinee on the 22nd for little ones dressed as a princess or a prince, including a meet and greet with the cast! (Must be dressed up to receive the discounted ticket price.)