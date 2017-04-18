Trump rallies Georgia Republicans ahead of special election

By Published:
This March 27, 2017 photo shows Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff with supporters outside of the East Roswell Branch Library in Roswell, Ga. Five Democrats will appear on the ballot, but Ossoff is considered the greatest threat to the GOP. Two independent candidates also are running. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is rallying voters in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District to “get out and vote” Republican ahead of Tuesday’s special election.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Trump urged voters not to vote for Democrat Jon Ossoff for the House seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Trump says, “Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO.”

In a second tweet, he wrote, “Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A.”

Democrats opposed to Trump have rallied behind Ossoff, who has raised a significant amount of money for a special election.

