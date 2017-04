A small Texas city is drenched and flooded after heavy rain today.

Strong storms dumped several inches of rain on Santa Fe – southeast of Houston – leaving much of the city under water. Some homes are flooded. It looks as though boats are better than cars on many roadways.

Many residents say they’ve never seen this kind of flooding here. Even livestock took to high ground where they could.

Emergency officials are patrolling the area to offer assistance and make sure everyone is safe.