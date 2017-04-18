Sheriff addresses inmate deaths at Chatham County jail

Chatham County (WSAV) – Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher told reporters Tuesday that reports are now back on four deaths that have occurred since September of last year. Three deaths have happened since Wilcher took office in April of 2016.

The sheriff said that three of the deaths were deemed natural and one a suicide. He said he believes that the jail’s new health provider CorrectHealth has been more productive in terms of meeting health needs, especially mental health needs since it took over on September 1, 2016.

Sheriff Wilcher however said he had no opinion about a recommendation made in early February from an independent jail monitor which recommend that CorrectHealth be fined $3 million for not implementing better procedures.

We’ll have much more on this story tonight on WSAV First News at 5.