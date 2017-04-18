Sanford draws spirited crowd in Sun City

Bluffton, SC (WSAV) – The spirits were high at Sun City Hilton Head Tuesday morning as Congressman Mark Sanford held a town hall meeting.

The congressman walked up to the crowd as some were booing and others cheering at a Sun City staff member’s decision to ban the use of signs during the discourse. Then, it was the very first question Sanford took that prompted security to intervene on a man who yelled at Sanford and used an inappropriate hand gesture to the crowd.

Sanford insisted that the security guards let the man stay, which he did.

It then remained mostly civil as attendees took turns with questions. They ranged from immigration, gun control, President Trump’s tax returns but mostly centered on healthcare.

“When do you think we will have healthcare for all people in this country?” a local pastor asked. That generated a long round of applause and then a standing ovation.

“The whole idea of batting ideas back and forth… this is why that bill needed more than 17 days. And so the answer is I don’t have the answer,” Sanford said.

But there were times when Sanford worked to keep the crowd in line.

“This is not a New Jersey town hall meeting this is a South [Carolina] town hall meeting,” Sanford said.

“Some of the way yall approach things is a little bit different to me,” Sanford said after one man shouted his comments were an insult to New Jersey.

“I’m a southerner and I don’t particularly prescribe to some of the ways as Beaufort County has become more and more of a northern county. If you want to go to Berkeley County and some of those places you’ll see southern counties. It’s not the style that I’m used to but you take it as it comes,” Sanford said.

Sun City was Sanford’s eighth town hall type gathering. He said his biggest take-away was confirmation that healthcare is an issue that’s concerning everyone right now.