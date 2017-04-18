Our Hometown: Massie Heritage Center Hosts “History is Monumental” Walking Tours

Kim Gusby

This month, you have a rare opportunity to walk where history was made during the colonial, American Revolution and Civil War eras.

Tuesday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 25, Massie Heritage Center will offer guided tours along Savannah’s Bull Street corridor.

Participants will hear tales behind the monuments, statues, and exquisite homes and discover who is buried beneath our beautiful squares, and why they are there.

The one mile walk begins at 5 p.m. at Massie (207 E. Gordon Street) and will end in Johnson Square.

The cost of the tour is $15 per person.

Visit: historyismonumental.eventbrite.com or call Massie Heritage Center at 912-395-5070.

 

 

