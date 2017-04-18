Our Hometown: ‘Girls on the Runway’ fundraiser set for Sunday

Published:

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy fashion, refreshments, and a terrific silent auction while supporting strong, healthy, confident young ladies in our community!

This Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 4 pm, join Girls On The Run as it hosts- Girls on the Runway- an empowering event and style show- at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

Guests will hear from a female WWII veteran and have a chance to visit the ‘Fly Girls’ exhibit honoring female heroes.

For ticket information, visit: eventbrite.com.

ALL proceeds will go to the Girls on the Run Coastal Georgia Scholarship fund.

