Nine SCCPSS students named GHP finalists

Savannah (SCCPSS) – The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) recognizes gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. Over 3,000 students were nominated to the state level GHP competition this year and nearly 1,700 of them participated in this year’s state interview and selection process. Of those 1700 – nine SCCPSS students have been chosen as finalists, plus one as an alternate.
Governor’s Honors Program Finalists
Thien Duy Chen – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Science
Mackenzie Edwards – Islands High School – 11th Grade – Communicative Arts
Keon Hughes – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Dance
John Kelly – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Social Studies
Jennie Kim – Savannah Arts Academy – 10th Grade – Music
Maxwell Lawver – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Mathematics
Daniel Metrejean – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Music
Alexa Pfeiffer – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Visual Arts
Audrey Phillips – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Visual Arts
Governor’s Honors Program Alternate
Joel Ballard – Savannah Arts Academy – 10th Grade – Music
The Governor’s Honors Program will be held at Berry College this summer. Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening.