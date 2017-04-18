Nine SCCPSS students named GHP finalists

Savannah (SCCPSS) – The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) recognizes gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program. Over 3,000 students were nominated to the state level GHP competition this year and nearly 1,700 of them participated in this year’s state interview and selection process. Of those 1700 – nine SCCPSS students have been chosen as finalists, plus one as an alternate.

Governor’s Honors Program Finalists

Thien Duy Chen – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Science

Mackenzie Edwards – Islands High School – 11th Grade – Communicative Arts

Keon Hughes – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Dance

John Kelly – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Social Studies

Jennie Kim – Savannah Arts Academy – 10th Grade – Music

Maxwell Lawver – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Mathematics

Daniel Metrejean – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Music

Alexa Pfeiffer – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Visual Arts

Audrey Phillips – Savannah Arts Academy – 11th Grade – Visual Arts

Governor’s Honors Program Alternate

Joel Ballard – Savannah Arts Academy – 10th Grade – Music

The Governor’s Honors Program will be held at Berry College this summer. Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening.