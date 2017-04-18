Music, storytelling, and more! ‘Johnny Mercer on Tybee’ explores composer’s connection to the island

Kim Gusby

This Friday, April 21, the Tybee Post Theater will bring the songs and stories of Savannah native son, Johnny Mercer, to the Georgia coast. Hosted by Broadway actor, writer, producer, and part-time Tybee resident, Jim Wann, the show explores Mercer’s connections to Tybee and his fondness for “outdoor” songs.
Featured singers in this special program include Savannah’s own Claire Frazier and Patti Kelly with musicians Ryan Kelly and Steven Bryan. In addition to the music of Johnny Mercer, the evening will include stories from those who knew him and archival footage.

Click ‘play’ for the interview.

