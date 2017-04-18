Florida coach charged with molesting 14-year-old student

Pierson (AP) – A volleyball coach at a Florida middle school was arrested on charges he sexually molested a 14-year-old male student.

Authorities say they arrested Keyunta Murphy Tuesday on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, using a computer to lure a child and unlawful use of a communication device.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the coach at T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson was arrested after the boy’s mother alerted authorities that her son said he had been the sexually molested.

The boy told authorities that Murphy asked him during class Monday to come to the office with him.

Authorities say instead the coach took the boy to a gym bathroom and molested him.

Murphy was in jail Tuesday morning and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Court records showed no attorney.