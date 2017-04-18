Florida coach charged with molesting 14-year-old student

By Published: Updated:

Pierson (AP) – A volleyball coach at a Florida middle school was arrested on charges he sexually molested a 14-year-old male student.

Authorities say they arrested Keyunta Murphy Tuesday on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, using a computer to lure a child and unlawful use of a communication device.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the coach at T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson was arrested after the boy’s mother alerted authorities that her son said he had been the sexually molested.

The boy told authorities that Murphy asked him during class Monday to come to the office with him.

Authorities say instead the coach took the boy to a gym bathroom and molested him.

Murphy was in jail Tuesday morning and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Court records showed no attorney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s