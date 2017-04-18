Find the best ‘Tax Day Freebies’ and discounts near you

Today is the deadline to file your taxes. Not getting a refund this year? It might cheer you up to know a handful of companies in the area are offering some great “Tax Day Freebies” and discounts today, April 18. We’ve created a list of some of the top deals in our area. Be sure to double check your specific location before you head out as some offers only apply to participating locations.

Firehouse Subs: Use this coupon to get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink. The deal runs from Tuesday through Thursday.

Great American Cookies: The national gourmet cookie shop will continue its annual Tax Day tradition by offering a free Birthday Cake Cookie to customers who stop by participating stores on Tuesday. No purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary.

Kona Ice: For the fourth year in a row, Kona Ice is serving up its National “Chill Out” Day. They are offering a free shaved ice. Find a participating location by tweeting @konaice your zip code.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s Tax Day deal features a 1-cent Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac with the purchase of a full-price Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac at select locations. The deal is for Tuesday only.

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic Drive-in will have half-price cheeseburgers on Tuesday.

World of Beer: They’re calling it “Beer Refund.” Enjoy a free select beer or $5 off at participating locations.

Planet Fitness: The gym is partnering with HydroMassage to give away a free massage through April 22. Find a list of participating locations at HydroMassage.com and print your coupon here.

Office Depot/Office Max: Shred up to five pounds of documents for free through April 29 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a printable coupon available at officedepot.com/shredding.

Staples: Through April 22, shred up to two pounds of documents for free at Staples with this printable coupon.

Chuck E. Cheese: For every large pizza purchased between April 18 and 20, guests can get one large cheese pizza for free.

Hooters: Get one free kids meal with each adult purchase of $10 or more. For dine-in only. Kids must be 12 or younger.

Sonny’s BBQ: The BBQ chain will offer half price Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Rib Dinners on tax day. Dinners include two sidekicks and homemade bread. This is the fourth year in a row Sonny’s has offered its customers a good deal on Tax Day.