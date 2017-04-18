Early morning accident closes Woods Memorial Bridge in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department) – An early morning, single vehicle accident on the Woods Memorial Bridge in downtown Beaufort is diverting traffic. The guard railing on the east side of the roadway sustained significant damage and part of the guard rail is missing. DOT bridge inspectors have been called in to inspect the damage, and the bridge is closed until the inspection is complete and the roadway is deemed safe.

The bridge is closed from Beaufort to Lady’s Island. Early morning commuters are encouraged to use the McTeer Bridge as an alternate.

Firefighters were clearing from a small shed fire at the Port Royal Landing Marina around 1 a.m. when they were notified of a single vehicle accident on the Woods Memorial Bridge. Crews found an overturned pickup truck with heavy damage to the bridge guard rail.

Battalion Chief Warren “Chip” Cooler reported seeing the driver trapped in the truck. Units from the Headquarters Fire Station on Ribaut Road and Fire Station #2 at 1120 Ribaut Road were on the scene within minutes of receiving the call from Cooler.

Engine Company 6 and Ladder Company 1 personnel used the hydraulic rescue tools, commonly known as the Jaws of Life, to remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver sustained significant injuries. Officials on the scene confirmed the accident was a single vehicle accident and no other people were injured. Beaufort County EMS was called to the scene and transported the patient for treatment of his injuries.

Drivers are asked to follow directions from the City of Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort County Traffic Management and the DOT in regard to any necessary bridge closures.

Units from The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, City of Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort County EMS, Paris Island Fire Department, Beaufort Marine Rescue Squadron and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office responded to the crash to assist.