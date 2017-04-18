Creative solutions: Students take on climate change in new exhibit



Students from across the globe with dreams of being part of the solution to global climate change, are taking part in a unique art exhibit in Savannah. It’s called the International Student Climate Art Project (ISCAP). Works will be on display Friday, April 21, at the Savannah Art Association Gallery.

ISCAP founder, Carol Anderson, and Cathy Sizer, partner at Savannah Art Association Gallery, join the conversation with information on how this program is bringing together artists from all over the world.

Click ‘play’ to see the interview.