CEMA hosts 2017 Hurricane Conference

SAVANNAH, Ga.

It’s been six busy months since Hurricane Matthew ripped through our area, and with just under two months until Hurricane Season begins again–the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency isn’t wasting any time when it comes to preparing.

On Tuesday morning, officials from Savannah, Chatham County, GEMA, FEMA, and other surrounding counties, gathered at the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center for the 2017 Chatham County Hurricane Conference.

This year’s theme was “The After Matthew.”

They reflected on the good and bad from Hurricane Matthew—and how they can do a better job in the future.

“It was very last minute this time and that’s not acceptable. We’ve got to do a better job. We’re going to talk about better communications, not only with the media, but with the public,” said Lee Smith, the Chatham County Manager.

CEMA Director Dennis Jones says Hurricane Matthew cost the county $62 million dollars.

GEMA presented the City of Savannah and Chatham County, each respectively, with about $8 million dollars for debris removal, and repair of bridges, roads and parks.