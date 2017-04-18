Authorities make cocaine arrests at Fort Stewart

Fort Stewart (Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Public Affairs Office) – Officials say several soldiers were arrested by local and military law enforcement officers this morning on Fort Stewart for suspected use, possession, and/or sale of cocaine.

“We dedicate resources and work closely with our local law enforcement partners to identify and suppress illegal drug use in our ranks.” said Maj. Gen. James Rainey, senior commander of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. “We take this seriously, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure our Army and communities are drug free.”

We’re told through close cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, Fort Stewart’s drug prevention and detection programs resulted in these arrests.

“There are over 25,000 men and women serving in the Army at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield who selflessly defend our country every day,” said Maj. Gen. Rainey. “This incident does not diminish their hard work and sacrifices.”

No other details have been released at this time.