A dream house 20 years in the making: coworkers, volunteers help 73-year-old to finish home

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – A Bulloch county veteran has worked for decades building his own home, with little money and lots of determination.

It started twenty years ago for Gerald Bowen to make his dream home a possibility building it all on his own. A couple of months ago that changed with a trip to the hospital. His coworkers took him home and saw what venture he was doing and now they’re trying to step in.

“We’ve got a goal and the goal now is to get the house finished,” says Bowen.

A finished home that’s been a long time coming for Bowen.

“Work a while, build a while, work a while, build a while and it’s mounted up to about twenty years now.”

Bowen bought the land in southeast Bulloch county back in 1997. No bank loan and no contractor, he’s bought all of his supplies at The Home Depot and all of the work from his sweat and perseverance.

“It’s been a tough journey, it’s, but I’ve had a lot of enjoyment out of it because it’s knowing that I’ve designed it, I’ve constructed it.”

Half way through last year, though, things changed.

“I had gone to the hospital, the emergency hospital for kidney stones.”

Bowen’s health was not great and it’s remained that way.

That’s where his coworker Melvin Hooker has stepped in. Bowen has worked at the Pooler Home Depot for twenty years. Now the company is teaming up with the local combat vets association to help him finish it.

“A very bright light at the end of the tunnel.”

All they need now is help from a professional drywall installer. Once that’s done they think they can beat Bowen’s goal and get him in the home before the twenty year mark.

“Every dollar I’ve had has gone into that house, it’s, it’s my baby,” says Bowen.

Hooker is hosting a volunteer workday for Bowen, whose home sits off old highway 46 off Ash Branch Road. You can contact Hooker at 770-313-7115.