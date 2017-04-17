Tybee teen denied bond following weekend arrest

Tybee Island (WSAV) – A Tybee Island teenager was denied bond this morning in juvenile court. He was arrested over the weekend after police say he was planning to buy a gun to kill three people.

Tybee Island police were tipped by someone familiar with the teen that they were using the social media app Snapchat to find a gun. Police then began an investigation that turned into an undercover operation.

They scheduled a meet up with the teen Friday night at Jaycee Park. Police then arrested the teen.

He was arraigned in juvenile court Monday morning. Tybee Island detectives tell News 3 the teen has been denied release as well as bond. Bond was denied on the premise the judge found the teen a harm to the general public.

A trial date will now be set. Tybee PD is working to locate the messages from Snapchat in which the teen was telling others about his plan to buy a gun and use it on two adults and another young person.