Thunderbolt Resident: My Backyard Looks Like a Jungle

Thunderbolt — (WSAV)

In a News 3 on Your Side Report, a Thunderbolt woman says her backyard looks like a jungle. She contacted the owners of the property and asked them to clean it up. But, she says they told her to move.

Now, she’s reaching out to News 3 for help.

Kassie Smith has lived at the home on Shell Road for five months. She says she contacted the Thunderbolt Masonic Lodge who owns the property. But according to her, one of the members actually told her to move.

“I want them to cut it down, trim it down and clean it up. I want them to clean it up because I don’t know what’s back there,” says Kassie Smith, Thunderbolt Resident.

Today, News 3 contacted the Lodge. And, as soon as we drove up for our live shot at 5 — one of the members was driving up too.

Keny Dresher told Smith he plans to clean up the property.

“Masons are known for being friends of all neighbors and nationalities we’re worldwide, so we’re good for our word. You’ve got my word we’ll clean this up,” says Dresher.

He told Smith he plans to return to her property Saturday to survey the area, and hopes to soon begin the work cleaning up the property.

News 3 will keep you posted.



