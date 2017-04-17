The Latest: Motorcyclist hits buckling highway in Atlanta

Eds: UPDATES with motorcyclist injured

Decatur (AP) – The Latest on an underground gas leak causing part of a major highway in metro Atlanta to buckle. (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Officials say a motorcyclist was critically injured when he hit buckling pavement in the fast lane of a major highway through Atlanta and was flung into the air.

DeKalb County spokesman Andrew Cauthen says the man was hospitalized with multiple fractures after an underground gas leak caused the HOV lane of Interstate 20 to rise up and split into pieces.

Spokeswoman Sarah Page says all westbound lanes are closed until further notice on Interstate 20 several miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

Just weeks earlier, a large arson fire allegedly caused the collapse of an overpass on Interstate 85 a few miles north of the center of the largest city in the Southeast.

1:45 p.m.

Another major highway in metro Atlanta has been closed, this one because an underground gas leak caused the fast lane to buckle.

DeKalb County spokeswoman Sarah Page says the pavement on Interstate 20 buckled in the HOV lane Monday morning, several miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. All westbound lanes are closed until further notice.

WXIA-TV reports the large bump in the interstate is about 3 feet high.

It’s the second time a major highway in the Southeast’s largest city has become defective in the past few weeks. A large fire caused the collapse of an overpass on Interstate 85 a few miles north of downtown Atlanta on March 27.