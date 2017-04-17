Tax day tomorrow: Which states pay the most in federal income taxes?

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans are preparing to meet the Tuesday deadline for filing their federal income tax returns.

Data from the IRS and the Census Bureau show that three states – Delaware, Minnesota and Massachusetts – on average paid the most per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes in 2016.

The three states that paid the least per person are New Mexico, Mississippi and, at No. 50, West Virginia.

But the residents of the District of Columbia paid more per person than those in any of the states – more than double, in fact.

Why do Washington, D.C., residents pay so much more? A fellow at the Tax Policy Center, Roberton Williams, says that’s where the money is, noting a lot of high-income people live in the nation’s capital.

