SSU Division change will affect scholarships

Savannah, GA (WSAV)- Students marched around campus Monday to protest the announcement of a division change for Savannah Statue University athletics.

They are unhappy about the school moving from a division one to division two.

The president of the school, Dr. Cheryl Dozier, says the change will happen over a two year period.

The athletic scholarships offered by the school will be cut significantly, from 63 to 35.

Students already attending SSU on athletic scholarships will not be affected.

To read the statement issued by SSU leaders, click the link below:

