South Carolina’s Wesley Bryan Wins RBC Heritage

Hilton Head, SC – South Carolina native Wesley Bryan became the very first player, from South Carolina, to win the RBC Heritage. The Heritage is the first ever PGA Tour event win for the former USC Gamecock. Bryan outlasted England’s Luke Donald by one stroke to bring home the plaid jacket.

“It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet. It probably won’t sink in for a while but to be the first South Carolinian to win this event. Especially all the great golfers that come out of South Carolina, to be the first one is really, really special,” said Bryan.

While Bryan recorded 6 birdies in the final round of the RBC, and while he looked calm on the course. There was one moment his nerves caught up to him.

“I got really nervous on the 17th tee for some reason and tried to burp and threw up a little bit in my mouth. But other than that it was pretty calm and collected. I was able to hit pretty much every shot right where I was looking coming down the stretch,” said Bryan.