South Carolina’s Wesley Bryan Wins RBC Heritage

By Published:

Hilton Head, SC – South Carolina native Wesley Bryan became the very first player, from South Carolina, to win the RBC Heritage. The Heritage is the first ever PGA Tour event win for the former USC Gamecock. Bryan outlasted England’s Luke Donald by one stroke to bring home the plaid jacket.

“It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet. It probably won’t sink in for a while but to be the first South Carolinian to win this event. Especially all the great golfers that come out of South Carolina, to be the first one is really, really special,” said Bryan.

While Bryan recorded 6 birdies in the final round of the RBC, and while he looked calm on the course. There was one moment his nerves caught up to him.

“I got really nervous on the 17th tee for some reason and tried to burp and threw up a little bit in my mouth. But other than that it was pretty calm and collected. I was able to hit pretty much every shot right where I was looking coming down the stretch,” said Bryan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s