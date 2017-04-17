Shooting, Standoff Suspect Apologizes to Officers, Own Family

He opened fire on Pooler Police and Chatham County Sheriff’s Deputies from inside his home, and held them at bay for nearly three hours.

Now more than a year after Vincent Helmly was arrested, he talked to the men he shot at, and admitted his guilt.

“Guilty or not guilty?”

“Guilty.”

With those words, Vincent Helmly admitted he was the man inside a Pooler home opening fire on Chatham County Sheriff’s and Pooler Police in March of 2016.

That’s when Deputy Lester Ellerbee was serving a stalking warrant on Helmly at a home in Pooler when Helmly opened fire.

That led to a three hour standoff with sheriff’s and police. Helmly eventually surrendered. Ellerbe was shot in the arm, not badly hurt.

In a Chatham County courtroom Monday, officers who were shot at were front and center to hear that plea.

Lester Ellerbee was one of the Deputies who stepped out from the audience during sentencing to talk about that harrowing moment.

“So i kept knocking, kept knocking,” said Deputy Ellerbee. “About two minutes later I heard a gunshot. I felt my arm and felt my arm was hit so i hit the floor.”

“I thought i remember calling out to Cpl Blount ive been hit ive been hit. I got up off the floor and took cover behind Cpl. Blount’s vehicle.”

“I went to the rear of the residence and observed Deputy Ellerbee laying on the porch,” explained Cpl Chris Blount of the Chatham county Sheriffs

Office.

“Did you know the extent of Deputy Ellerbee’s injuries?”

“I thought he was fatally shot.”

“I heard a few rounds go off, I feel fragments hit me,” explained Chatham County Deputy Velez, who was on scene that day. “And i noticed officer Amos in front of me fell to the ground.”

“What were you thinking at that point?”

“He was shot.”

A teary eyed Vincent Helmly apologizes to his family and the officers he shot at

“Would it be fair to say this was one of the scariest moments of your life?”

“Yes ma’am.” said Ellerbee. “10 years in the military and almost 20 years with the Department, this is the scariest.”

Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap had the last word on sentencing.

“He could have killed Deputy Ellerbee,” said Heap. “and none of his actions did anything but put other officers’ lives in danger.

Judge Abbott agreed with that, sentencing Helmly to 20 years in prison.

After the sentence Helmly turned to the audience, speaking directly to the officers and his own family.

“To the law enforcement officers im very sorry,” said Helmly. “I know you probably think, he’s full of crap, but honestly im sorry. I ask for forgiveness from all of y’all.”

“I ask for forgiveness from all of y’all,” continued Helmly. “Not only y’all but your families as well. Because you have to go home them at the end of the day. And I thank god you were able to go home to them at the end of the day.”

“To my Family. (cries) I love y’all and im sorry. (cries) I apologize for letting everyone down. for teh bad reputation i might have put on them. My employer, my father’s employer/business, my church and every single one of y’all please forgive me. I love y’all. (cries)”

Helmly’s father said his son had “anger issues” and also said he had a drug problem specifically with synthetic marijuana, or spice.

Judge Abbott said Helmly would be sent to a prison with a drug rehabilition program.