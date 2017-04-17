Report of attempted kidnapping in Glynn Co. restaurant

Published:

Brunswick, GA (WSAV)- A Waycross man is behind bars.  Police believe he attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at the Sonny’s BBQ restaurant on New Jesup Highway late Saturday afternoon.

The girl told police the man, 40-year-old John Schuler, followed her into the bathroom.  She says, he put his hand over her mouth and had her by the throat.  The girl was able to scream and break free.

Schuler is charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and enticing a child for indecent purposes.  Police say the investigation is ongoing.

