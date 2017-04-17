Protesters demand Buddy Carter’s help to make Trump’s returns public

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – President Donald Trump’s tax returns continue to be a heated topic. And, as tax day approaches, protests are happening nationwide, demanding the president release his tax returns. Over the weekend, protesters took to Congressman Buddy Carter’s office to demand he do something to make Trump’s returns public. They said the president has an obligation to respond to the demands of the American people.

“Trump has made promise after promise, after promise, after promise that he would share his taxes with us,” protester Laraine Montgomery said. “Having it under audit is no excuse especially since it’s April 15, 2016. So there’s no reason at all that those taxes should not be released to us.”

No law requires that President Trump release his tax returns. It has become a custom for the president to release his tax returns publicly after filing them.

Trump did take to Twitter, posting “Someone should look into who paid for the small, organized rallies … the election is over!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s