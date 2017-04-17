Police seek local man for questioning

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Islands Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s assistance locating a male subject for questioning in reference to an ongoing burglary investigation.

Michael Sheahan, 32, is a white male with brown hair. He is 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He is known to frequent the areas of Skidaway Road and Middleground Road.

Sheahan drives a grey Jeep Cherokee, with Georgia tag PXB8639.

Sheahan also has an active warrant from the Chatham County Sherriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police. A line directly to investigators is open at 912-525-3100 ext. 1296.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.