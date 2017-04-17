Palmetto Heart Walk: Saving lives one step at a time

How can you make a positive difference in the lives of your friends, family and co-workers? Join the Palmetto Heart Walk and make the commitment to being healthy for good.

Allison Tinnel, Mrs. South Carolina International 2017, and Carla Raines, Development Director for the 2017 Palmetto Heart Walk, join the conversation with information on how you can raise money and awareness for this worthwhile cause.

Hilton Head Hospital and WSAV News 3 are both proud sponsors of the event.

Click ‘Play’ to find out how you can sign-up.

Get registered here!